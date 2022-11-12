Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Diodes to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $82.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.95. Diodes has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $113.98.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $249,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,459.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Diodes by 28.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,187,000 after purchasing an additional 390,872 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 308.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after buying an additional 328,196 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 83.6% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 671,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,597,000 after buying an additional 305,781 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 102.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,302,000 after buying an additional 292,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 35.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 988,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,843,000 after buying an additional 260,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

