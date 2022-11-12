Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Diodes by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,241,000 after acquiring an additional 147,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Diodes by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,414,000 after purchasing an additional 88,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Diodes by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,578,000 after purchasing an additional 52,969 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Diodes by 28.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,187,000 after purchasing an additional 390,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Diodes by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,447,000 after purchasing an additional 80,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $82.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.29. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.95.

Several research analysts have commented on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their target price on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on Diodes to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $249,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,459.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

