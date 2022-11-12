DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Bank of America

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DOCN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.45.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Price Performance

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -138.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 706.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.