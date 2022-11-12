DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DOCN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.45.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $133.40. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.08 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,235.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 241,316 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after acquiring an additional 735,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,758,000 after acquiring an additional 352,508 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,018,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,104,000 after acquiring an additional 410,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 977,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,549,000 after acquiring an additional 127,200 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

