Cowen Cuts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $36.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LYFT. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lyft from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.13.
Lyft Stock Up 12.6 %
Shares of Lyft stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14. Lyft has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $53.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
