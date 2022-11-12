Cowen Cuts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $36.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LYFT. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lyft from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.13.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14. Lyft has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $53.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

