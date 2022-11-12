Chelsea Counsel Co. Has $9.81 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chelsea Counsel Co. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,180 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.0% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,136 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 18,890 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,961 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft Trading Up 1.7 %

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $247.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

