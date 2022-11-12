Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 301,831 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,693 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.1% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $77,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after acquiring an additional 43,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $247.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.49 and a 200-day moving average of $257.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

