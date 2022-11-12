Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Major Shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 13th, Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of Berry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Berry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00.

Berry stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.25. Berry Co. has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $12.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Berry by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 140,898 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 49,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Berry by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,676,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,072,000 after buying an additional 483,221 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Berry by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 78,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 26,667 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Berry by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

