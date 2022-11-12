Benchmark Lowers Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target to $90.00

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DIOD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Diodes from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $82.58 on Tuesday. Diodes has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $113.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.55 and a 200-day moving average of $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $249,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,459.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Diodes by 157.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 310.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 305.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the first quarter worth $50,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.