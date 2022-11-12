Barclays Lowers Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $18.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lyft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lyft has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $53.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 58.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Lyft by 261.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

