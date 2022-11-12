Barclays Lowers Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $18.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lyft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.13.
Lyft Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lyft has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $53.59.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
