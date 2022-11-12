Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BLDP. Cowen lifted their price target on Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.39.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.67. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 14.36, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 182.86%. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 35,564 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,226,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,955,000 after purchasing an additional 123,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Featured Stories

