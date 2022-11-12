Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,914 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,136 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 18,890 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,961 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,511,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $247.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $296.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.