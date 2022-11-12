Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,119 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 56,177 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 8.6% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 114,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in Apple by 2.0% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 24,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 8.0% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 116,232 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. StockNews.com cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Apple Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $149.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

