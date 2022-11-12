Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lifted by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,227 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,202 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.0% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $7,794,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 1.9 %

AAPL opened at $149.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

