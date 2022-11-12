Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Shares of APLS opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.09. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,583. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,475 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,704,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,410,000 after buying an additional 842,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,400,000 after buying an additional 652,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after buying an additional 590,469 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,098,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,825,000 after buying an additional 448,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,679,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,501,000 after buying an additional 439,974 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

