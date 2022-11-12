Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6,311.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,864.1% during the second quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 33,429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 31,727 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8,929.2% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 319,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,958,000 after acquiring an additional 316,182 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,000.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 294,481 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,277,000 after acquiring an additional 280,461 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,865.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,268,758 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $772,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899,010 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $100.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

