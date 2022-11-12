Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,865.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,268,758 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $772,015,000 after buying an additional 6,899,010 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,850.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 82,161 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,423.6% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 8,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,596.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 701 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,881.0% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

Amazon.com Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $100.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.93 and a 200-day moving average of $118.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.87 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.