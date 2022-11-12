Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,361.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3,314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 53,098 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,926.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,996,000 after purchasing an additional 196,879 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,844.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,858.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,196 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 32,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $100.79 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $85.87 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.91.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

