Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) PT Raised to $163.50

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $163.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMG. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $163.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.92.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of AMG opened at $153.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.47. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $108.12 and a 12 month high of $186.94.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at $464,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,472,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 35.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.