2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) PT Lowered to $14.40 at The Goldman Sachs Group

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.50 to $14.40 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Macquarie downgraded 2U from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 2U from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded 2U from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 2U presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.45.
2U Trading Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ TWOU opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44. 2U has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $661.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.00.
2U Company Profile
2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
