2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) PT Lowered to $14.40 at The Goldman Sachs Group

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.50 to $14.40 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Macquarie downgraded 2U from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 2U from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded 2U from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 2U presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.45.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44. 2U has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $661.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in 2U by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in 2U by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

