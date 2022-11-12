2,800 Shares in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in MediaAlpha by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 41,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $14.15 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $864.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.02.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.11 million. Analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

