Wambolt & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,083.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,923.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375,927 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,539.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,023,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046,135 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2,197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,568,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $910,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,879 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 12.2 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $96.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $188.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

