Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,343 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Heska were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Heska by 13.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Heska by 168.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Heska by 0.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 330,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heska by 18.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSKA stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. Heska Co. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $189.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.05 million, a P/E ratio of -45.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Heska had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $64.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSKA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Heska to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heska in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Heska from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

About Heska

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

