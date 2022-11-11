US Bancorp DE Trims Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CareDx were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in CareDx by 5.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CareDx by 31.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,967,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,768,000 after purchasing an additional 465,319 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in CareDx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth $444,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research cut their target price on CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on CareDx from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

CareDx Price Performance

CareDx Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $701.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.03. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.88.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

