US Bancorp DE Increases Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in JOYY were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in JOYY during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JOYY by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,381,000 after buying an additional 308,212 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 784,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,827,000 after acquiring an additional 22,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on YY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of YY opened at $28.00 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.16. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.54.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.85 million. JOYY had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 3.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.507 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 274.32%.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

