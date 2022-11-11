US Bancorp DE Has $60,000 Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,635,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $530,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.22. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $45.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.40.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

