US Bancorp DE Has $55,000 Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in YETI were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 3.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 39,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of YETI to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of YETI to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.81.

YETI stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $107.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

