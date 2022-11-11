US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWST. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 50,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 23,076 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWST. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $122.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $436,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,691.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $436,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,691.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $318,679.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,468.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,486 shares of company stock valued at $831,434 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

