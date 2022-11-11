RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $15.38 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.1% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.1% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Apple stock opened at $146.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

