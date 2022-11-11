RKL Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,883.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,995 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,260.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,417,988 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $894,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799,150 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,494.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 488,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,850,000 after acquiring an additional 457,566 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,933.6% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 18,543 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,305.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,083.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 12.2 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $96.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $985.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.87 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.91.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

