ProShare Advisors LLC Has $894.07 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,260.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,417,988 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,799,150 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.0% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Amazon.com worth $894,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after buying an additional 26,375,927 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,539.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,023,183,000 after buying an additional 9,046,135 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after buying an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,568,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $910,099,000 after buying an additional 8,195,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after buying an additional 6,915,879 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $96.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.81. The company has a market cap of $985.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

