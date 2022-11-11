Optas LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Optas LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,933.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,543 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.8% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares during the period. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

Amazon.com stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.47 and a 200-day moving average of $118.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $985.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

