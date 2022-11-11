Narwhal Capital Management Sells 6,121 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,121 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.7% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.2% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 158,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,648,000 after buying an additional 14,652 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.4% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,168 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,992,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 22.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.4% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,375,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.1% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 65,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,906,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Apple Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $146.87 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

