Narwhal Capital Management Purchases 179,304 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,905.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,714 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,304 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.7% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 12.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $96.63 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $85.87 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.79 billion, a PE ratio of 88.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.91.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

