Morgan Stanley Lowers Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Price Target to €80.00

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €81.00 ($81.00) to €80.00 ($80.00) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BAYRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($80.00) to €77.00 ($77.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €69.00 ($69.00) to €54.00 ($54.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($75.00) to €79.00 ($79.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.