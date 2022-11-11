Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,266 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 21,275 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.0% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 15,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 36,309 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,325,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 244,981 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $62,918,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 334,832 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $85,995,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,500 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $242.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.67 and a 200-day moving average of $258.15. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.