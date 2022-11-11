Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s 8th Largest Position

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,729 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,806 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.1% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam raised its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Trading Up 8.2 %

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $242.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

