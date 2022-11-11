Lewis Capital Management LLC Sells 107 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lewis Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.9% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,168 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 65,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 122,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $146.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.34. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

