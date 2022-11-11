Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 255,230 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.4% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $65,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 41.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,441,000 after purchasing an additional 43,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Trading Up 8.2 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $296.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $242.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

