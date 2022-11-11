Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 229 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 168.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 409.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXR opened at $163.09 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $149.78 and a one year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.08%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.11.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

