iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iStar were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STAR. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in iStar during the first quarter valued at about $22,543,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iStar during the first quarter valued at about $22,512,000. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iStar during the first quarter valued at about $17,218,000. B&I Capital AG increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 685,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 224,660 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,339,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STAR. TheStreet downgraded iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

iStar Trading Up 17.5 %

iStar Dividend Announcement

NYSE:STAR opened at $11.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97. iStar Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $26.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 10.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

About iStar

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

