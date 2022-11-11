Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,960 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,305.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $96.63 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.87 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $985.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.69, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

