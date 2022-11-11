Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys 46,872 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,703.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,623 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,872 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375,927 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,539.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,023,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,135 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,568,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $910,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195,847 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.91.

AMZN stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $985.79 billion, a PE ratio of 88.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.87 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.47 and its 200 day moving average is $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

