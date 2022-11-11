Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) PT Lowered to €32.00

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €37.00 ($37.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €57.95 ($57.95) to €51.80 ($51.80) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.87.

NYSE FMS opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $35.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,948.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

