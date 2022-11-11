Emerald Advisors LLC Has $2.72 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.8% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,794,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Apple by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.34.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Barclays reduced their target price on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

