Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Optas LLC

Optas LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.6% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 30,391.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,333,000 after buying an additional 25,989,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 31.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,793,041,000 after buying an additional 9,354,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $146.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.34. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

