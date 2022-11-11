Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lifted by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.0% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Goodwin Daniel L raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 6.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Apple Trading Up 8.9 %

Apple stock opened at $146.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

