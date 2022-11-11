Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Mathes Company Inc.’s Largest Position

Mathes Company Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,885 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.3% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 114,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 324,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,596,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,573 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,265,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $146.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

