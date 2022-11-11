Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,993.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,287 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,124 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.91.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Up 12.2 %

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $96.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.81. The stock has a market cap of $985.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

