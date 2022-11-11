Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,866.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,203 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.1% of Mathes Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $96.63 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $85.87 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.81. The stock has a market cap of $985.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.69, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

